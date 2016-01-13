WARSAW Jan 13 Polish central banker candidate Jerzy Kropiwnicki said on Wednesday that any potential changes to interest rates should be considered very carefully as the economy was working well now.

"I believe that one needs to approach (any) changes to the interest rate in Poland with utmost care," Kropiwnicki told the upper chamber of parliament.

"My general view is that one should not fix something that works well," he said, adding that he was "sceptical" about stimulating economic growth with monetary policy.

Kropiwnicki is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.

Kropiwnicki is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.

The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament and sworn in to join the MPC.