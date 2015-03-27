(Adds quotes, details)

WARSAW, March 27 Polish central bank policymaker Andrzej Rzonca was quoted as saying on Friday that he wished the bank would begin raising interest rates as soon as possible as it would signal economic strength.

Rzonca, the most hawkish rate-setter on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), told state news agency PAP that the Polish economy was currently almost ideally balanced.

He also said further zloty gains were uncertain. The currency's recent strength has led markets to start pricing in a 60 percent chance for a 25 basis point rate cut by year-end. .

Earlier this month, the central bank ended its monetary-easing cycle intended to curb deflation and prevent excessive zloty gains as the euro zone begins a massive stimulus programme.

"I would like the period of interest rates normalisation in Poland to start as soon as possible, because its swift start would mean that we have high economic growth," Rzonca said.

He added that he was against lowering of the central bank's 2.5 percent inflation target in a situation when the bank has not been achieving the target, as such move could weaken the reputation of the central bank.

Asked if further zloty gains could prompt a reaction from the MPC, Rzonca said: "The fact that it (the zloty) is gaining, does not mean it will continue to do so."

The zloty has hit its strongest level to the euro in over two years earlier this week.

Central bank governor Marek Belka has said a stronger zloty could be a potential trigger for a spiral of deflation and economic weakness, but the likelihood of such a scenario was low.