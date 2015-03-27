BRIEF-Banco BPM to partially reimburse investors who opted out from merger
* to limit reimbursement for investors who have exercised the right to withdrawal when Banca Popolare di Milano merged with Banco Popolare to create Banco BPM
WARSAW, March 27 Polish central bank policymaker Andrzej Rzonca was quoted as saying on Friday that further zloty gains are uncertain and that he would like the bank to begin raising rates as soon as possible.
"The fact that it (the zloty) is gaining, does not mean it will continue to do so," Rzonca, the most hawkish rate-setter on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), told state news agency PAP.
"I would like the period of interest rates normalisation in Poland to start as soon as possible, because its swift start would mean that we have high economic growth, and at the same time the risk of serious turbulence in our surroundings has diminished." (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
ATHENS, May 11 The conclusion of Greece's second bailout review will help the country outperform a downwardly revised EU forecast for 2.1 percent growth this year, a government spokesman said on Thursday.