WARSAW Dec 7 Poland's economic growth will
likely remain subdued in the fourth quarter after a slowdown in
the third quarter, the central bank said in a statement on
Wednesday following its decision to keep rates unchanged at an
all-time low.
The central bank also said that it expected consumer price
dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming
quarters.
"In Poland, gross domestic product dynamics decreased in the
third quarter, while data on economic activity signal that the
dynamics will remain at a lowered level also in the fourth
quarter," the bank said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)