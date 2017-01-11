WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's economic growth likely remained subdued in the last quarter of 2016, but monthly data signalled a gradual acceleration in growth, the central bank said on Wednesday after keeping rates unchanged at an all-time low.

The central bank also said in a statement that it expected consumer price dynamics to continue to gradually accelerate in the coming months, but will stay moderate. It will be supported, among other factors, by the expected gradual acceleration in economic growth, it said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)