WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely
stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the
central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep
interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing
costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has
helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
"The stabilisation of price growth in the coming quarters
will be facilitated by a fading out of the effects of earlier
rises in commodities prices on global markets," the bank said in
a statement.
"The risk of exceeding the inflation target in a sustained
way in the medium term is limited," the bank said.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig)