WARSAW May 17 Poland's inflation will likely
remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central
bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest
rates at an all-time low.
The bank also reiterated that the current level of borrowing
costs, with the key rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has
helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
It also said that first quarter economic growth data may
reflect a gradual revival in investment demand.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)