WARSAW, June 7 Poland's inflation will likely
remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central
bank reiterated on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep
interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank also said that the current level of rates, with the
benchmark rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep
Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.
The bank said that economic indicators signalled that
economic growth remained at a "stable" level in the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)