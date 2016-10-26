(Adds details)

By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW Oct 26 Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has chosen a bank law specialist little-known to economists as its candidate to the interest-rate setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in a move analysts said is likely to have a limited impact on policy.

PiS Senator Grzegorz Bierecki said on Wednesday that Rafal Sura is the party's candidate to the MPC after the resignation earlier in October of Marek Chrzanowski, who has since become head of financial supervisor KNF.

Sura, 37, is barely-known among economists, who said his appointment to is unlikely to impact the current wait-and-see policy stance, but could effectively increase the role of the governor on whose opinion Sura would likely rely.

"Such a nomination would strengthen the position of the governor in the panel, who already has had a strong position before," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING Bank Slaski.

"I don't that such a candidacy could impact monetary policy," Benecki said.

For most of his career Sura, who holds a PhD in law, has worked at the Catholic University of Lublin conducting research into banking law and teaching students. He has had little hands-on experience with monetary policy making.

Governor Adam Glapinski said earlier this month that Poland is likely to keep interest rates flat at their current all-time low until a hike hopefully at the start of 2018.

Following the victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party in the last year's election, Sura was appointed to the State Tribunal, a judicial body tasked with ruling whether top officials violated the constitution.

Sura was also head of a mayor's chancellery in the mid-seized city of Przemysl and has been deputy supervisory board chairman in Przemysl's heat-power firm since 2008.

Bierecki said the Senate's budget and public finance committee plans to conduct a hearing with Sura on Nov. 16.

"The candidate could be appointed at the senate sitting on Nov. 16-17," Bierecki told Reuters.

PiS holds a majority in the Senate, which means that Sura will likely be appointed unless the party changes its mind regarding his candidacy. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Angus MacSwan)