WARSAW Nov 16 Poland's Senate appointed lawyer
Rafal Sura to the central bank's interest rate-setting Monetary
Policy Council, the Senate's press office said on Wednesday.
Sura, 37, had been barely known among economists before his
candidacy emerged. He said on Tuesday there was no need to use
unconventional monetary policy tools in Poland as the country is
not in a crisis.
Economists said Sura's appointment is unlikely to impact the
current wait-and-see policy stance of the 10-member MPC, but
could effectively increase the role of the governor on whose
opinion Sura would likely rely.
