WARSAW May 12 Polish central bank policymaker Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told state news agency PAP she does not expect interest rates in Poland to change in the coming months, or quarters.

She also said in an interview published on Tuesday that Poland's free-floating zloty acts to a certain extent as a stabiliser, which is good for the economy.

"This is ... a value - maintaining stability in monetary policy. Hence I do not expect changes here in the coming months, perhaps even quarters," she was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)