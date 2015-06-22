WARSAW, June 22 Poland will be safe in the event that Greece leaves the euro zone, central bank rate-setter Anna Zielinska-Glebocka was quoted as saying on Monday.

"In my opinion we are safe," Poland's PAP news agency quoted her as saying. "Firstly, I don't expect Greece will leave the euro. Secondly, if it does leave, that will be a slow process. The leadership of the euro zone will not allow it to be sudden."

