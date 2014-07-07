WARSAW, July 7 Poland's zloty currency
is unlikely to be significantly affected by the
European Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations
known as TLTRO, the head of the Polish central bank's research
department said on Monday.
"If you look at the scale of new phases of LTRO, it is
smaller than earlier phases, and the earlier phases did not have
much impact on the zloty," Andrzej Slawinski told a news
conference.
"Therefore, I don't think that it will have a significant
impact in the zloty exchange rate."
(Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by
Christian Lowe)