WARSAW, March 22 It is unlikely Poland will need to change its interest rates this year, newly-appointed rate-setter Kamil Zubelewicz said on Tuesday, commenting on Hungary's move to a negative overnight deposit rate.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's central bank unexpectedly cut its main interest rate to a record low of 1.2 percent and became the first of the main central European economies to take its overnight deposit rate into negative territory.

"In the base scenario, I do not foresee an emergence of factors forcing an interest rate change this year, despite the Hungarian central bank's decision," Zubelewicz told Reuters.

Poland's central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last March to a record low, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have remained unchanged since then, despite deflation which has persisted for over a year.

Zubelewicz, who was appointed to the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) earlier this year, also said that there was no need for any unconventional monetary policy measures, but the central bank could support economic growth by keeping inflation low.

"Stable price levels support long-term decrease in business risk," Zubelewicz said.