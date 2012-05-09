WARSAW May 9 Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and Russian fertiliser producer Acron are interested in buying some of the Polish state's stakes in local chemical companies, local daily Puls Biznesu reported on Wednesday.

Solowow is most interested in ZA Pulawy but is also looking at Tarnow, while Acron is "very seriously interested" in taking part in the privatisation of the Polish chemicals sector, the newspaper said without citing any sources.

Solowow and Acron were unavailable for comment, while the Treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, declined to comment. Poland holds a 32-percent stake in Tarnow, a 51-percent stake in Pulawy and 39 percent in Ciech. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Mark Potter)