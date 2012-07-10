WARSAW, July 10 Poland's No.1 chemicals maker
Tarnow may buy local rival Pulawy,
countering Russian group Acron's and Polish company
Synthos's respective takeover bids, daily Parkiet
quoted fund managers as saying.
Tarnow would finance the purchase of fellow state-controlled
Pulawy with a share issue, announced last month as part of a
plan to fend off the 1.5-billion zloty ($436 million) bid to buy
Tarnow by Acron, fund managers from among the Polish group's
shareholders told the daily.
Tarnow was not available for comment.
Fertiliser maker Pulawy is a target of synthetic rubber
producer Synthos.
While Poland has been seeking to raise 15 billion zlotys
through asset sales by the end of 2013, it continues to hold out
against Acron. Last month, sources told Reuters, the government
was seeking another bidder for Tarnow.
($1 = 3.4384 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)