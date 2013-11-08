WARSAW Nov 8 U.S. energy major Chevron
said it had filed a civil lawsuit against protesters in Poland
who have prevented it from reaching a site where it plans to
explore for shale gas.
Local people occupied the site near the village of Zurawlow,
about 260 km (160 miles) southeast of the Polish capital, when
contractors started trying to erect a fence.
Chevron said it filed the action on the grounds that the
protesters were violating its lawful right of access to the
site, one of four shale gas exploration concessions the company
has in Poland.
"While we respect the rights of individuals to express their
opinions, it should be done within the law. We believe that the
views expressed by a small group of people do not reflect views
of the majority of residents", in the region around the site,
Chevron said in a statement.
The protesters say Chevron has not adequately consulted with
local residents and that its drilling will damage the
environment.
The oil major has responded that it is committed to
operating in a safe and responsible way and is bringing benefits
to communities where it operates.
In neighbouring Romania, Chevron had to suspend work at
another planned shale gas exploration well after local people
blocked the site.