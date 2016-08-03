WARSAW Aug 3 Poland is in talks with potential
investors from China over selling a stake in the state airline
LOT, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on
Wednesday.
Poland's eurosceptic, conservative government has been
looking to tighten its relations with China since coming to
power last year. The two countries pledged deeper co-operation
during the visit of China's leader Xi Jinping to Warsaw in June.
"LOT is our national carrier, which we are trying to save no
matter the cost. It is deeply in debt," Morawiecki told state
news agency PAP on Wednesday, adding that without a national
carrier Poland would become a more peripheral country.
LOT, one of the world's oldest airlines, has for years
struggled to compete against low-cost competitors like Ryanair
(RYA.I) and bigger rivals. The state-owned airline was saved
from bankruptcy in 2012 thanks to public aid of more than 500
million zlotys ($130 million).
"The previous government has already granted public support
for LOT, we cannot grant another and we are looking for an
investor," Morawiecki said.
"According to EU law a carrier from outside the EU cannot
take over more than 49 percent of a carrier from the EU, hence
we are in talks with potential investors, among others, from
China," he said.
Morawiecki also said that usually it is a very long road to
finalise such a transaction.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Polish local newspaper reported that
Chinese carrier Air China is interested in buying a
49-percent stake in LOT with a delegation from the Chinese firm
expected to arrive in Warsaw over the coming days.
Air China was not immediately available for comment.
INVESTMENT
Poland's Supreme Audit Office said in April that despite the
aid and some improvement in performance, LOT had little chance
of survival without finding an outside investor.
LOT is a relatively small carrier whose widebody fleet will
rise to just eight aircraft when two new 787 Dreamliners enter
the fleet next year. The company says it makes on average over
200 flights daily.
Central and eastern Europe has seen a rise in investment
from China, as the world's second-largest economy wants to boost
ties between Europe and Asia, among other as part of its One
Belt, One Road initiative.
Last year, China's sixth largest private company CEFC bought
a stake in Czech airline firm Travel Service, operator of
low-cost carrier Smartwings and the second-largest shareholder
in Czech Airlines.
Deputy economy minister Radoslaw Domagalski told Reuters in
July that Poland is ready to accept large-scale Chinese
investment in infrastructure, energy and other sectors.
($1 = 3.8497 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alexander Smith)