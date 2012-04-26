* China's Wen says global recovery still fragile
* Cash-rich China ready to boost trade with eastern,
southern Europe
* Poland eagerly awaits energy, infrastructure investments
* China backs Europe's efforts to tame debt crisis -
Brussels
By Kevin Yao and Maciej Onoszko
WARSAW, April 26 China will set a $10 billion
credit line and a $500 million investment fund dedicated to
eastern and southern European states as it aims to increase
trade with the region to $100 billion in 2015, Premier Wen
Jiabao said on Thursday.
Wen, in Poland as part of a European tour, also said the
global economic situation had been improving this year, but that
the recovery was still fragile.
"The global economic situation has shown some improvement so
far this year, but the basis for such recovery is fragile and
there are still relatively big uncertainties," Wen told an
economic forum in Warsaw, bringing together eastern European
countries from Estonia in the north to Macedonia in the south.
"The Chinese side understands concerns among eastern
European countries over trade imbalances and will boost imports
from those countries," he said. Wen was a member of the last
Chinese prime ministerial delegation to visit Poland, in 1987.
China is also ready to seal currency swap agreements and
conduct trade settlements in local currencies with its eastern
and southeastern European partners, and wants to launch a
dedicated $10 billion credit line for them, as well as a special
investment fund worth $500 million initially, Wen said.
Cash-rich China has signed a string of bilateral currency
agreements, including with Mongolia and Kazakhstan, to promote
the use of Chinese yuan in cross-border trade and investment.
The CEEU/SEEU fund will offer loans on favourable terms to
support infrastructure, high-tech and green energy projects.
ENGINES OF GROWTH
Earlier this week Wen also promised to increase bilateral
trade volumes with Germany and Poland
as part of a drive to diversify its foreign
currency reserves, the world's largest at $3.3 trillion.
Wen also discussed his visits to Germany, Iceland, Sweden
and Poland in a phone call with European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso, in which he reiterated China's support for
European efforts to tame the euro zone debt crisis.
Poland, the largest eastern EU member and still outside the
single currency area, is engaged in a large-scale infrastructure
building programme and struggling to modernise its energy sector
to curb reliance on highly polluting coal.
Warsaw hopes for Chinese investments in those fields.
China is interested in Poland's banking sector and wants to
open branches of its banks, including Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China <601398.SS >, its biggest lender, in
Poland.
In inviting regional leaders and business representatives to
Warsaw for multilateral talks with Wen, Poland is also trying to
present itself as a regional leader offering economic stability
to other parts of Europe.
"We are pleased that Poland today is China's largest partner
in central Europe, with trade volumes exceeding 14 billion euros
in 2011," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, adding that
the potential for trade between China and Poland and its
regional peers was much bigger.
"Today, partners with no reason to feel inferior are
meeting... who represent success and development in the world
today," Tusk told the forum.
Poland is the only European Union member to have avoided
recession since the 2008 start of the global financial crisis.