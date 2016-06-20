* Chinese and Polish presidents sign trade deal in Warsaw
* Rail freight, via Russia, an alternative to sea, air
* Poland keen to export more farm produce to Asia
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, June 20 Chinese and Polish leaders
welcomed a freight train arriving in Warsaw from China on Monday
in a ceremony marking a trade co-operation deal that they said
showed the European country's importance as a gateway for
Chinese exports.
Munching on Polish apples as another train set off back to
China laden with foodstuffs, the presidents of the Asian
manufacturing giant and Europe's biggest former Communist
country celebrated their newly enhanced commercial ties.
"We have agreed to upgrade the relations between China and
Poland to a comprehensive strategic parrtnership," Xi Jinping
told reporters at a news conference with Polish President
Andrzej Duda before the train laden with Chinese electronics and
auto parts arrived.
While most Chinese exports travel by sea, the overland route
by rail via Russia is quicker and brings goods directly into the
heart of the continent, offering EU member Poland significant
opportunities.
"I am convinced that Poland can still play a very important
role in operating the connection between China and Europe. This
will ... bring tangible, real benefits for both nations," Xi
said.
The visit marks a strong push to boost political and
business ties with Poland, the biggest ex-communist bloc state
led since October by a right-wing eurosceptic government.
President Duda said: "I hope that Poland will become a
gateway to Europe for China," adding greater co-operation with
China would mean more business for Poland's deepwater container
terminal in Gdansk on the Baltic Sea.
The Warsaw visit follows Xi's trip to Serbia, where he said
the southern European country could also play a role in
Beijing's plan for a new "Silk Road" to boost trade with Europe,
Asia and Africa.
Polish freight group PKP Cargo which operates 20
trains a week between China and Poland, hopes for growing trade
on the rails, which, with journeys of 11-14 days, is twice as
fast as sea transport and cheaper that air freight.
Poland is keen to increase its exports to China, which were
worth about $2 billion last year, dwarfed by its exports to
Germany worth $54 billion.
It is particularly keen to find export markets for
agricultural goods since neighbouring Russia banned EU food
imports following the Ukrainian crisis.
China is the biggest pork consumer in the world, but it put
an embargo on Polish pork exports worth nearly 100 million
euros($113 million) in 2014 following cases of African Swine
Fever in Poland.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)