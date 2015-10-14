(Updates with comments from Ciech, Kulczyk)

WARSAW Oct 14 Polish anti-corruption officers visited the Treasury Ministry and the Warsaw bourse on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the privatisation of chemicals maker Ciech, the prosecutor's office said.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said it had asked Anti-Corruption Office (CBA) personnel to get documents "necessary for the proceedings regarding Ciech's privatisation".

"CBA officers are conducting procedures ordered by prosecutors from the department of organised crime and corruption," CBA spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski said in an emailed response to Reuters.

Ciech's shares closed 3.08 percent down on Wednesday at 69.3 zlotys each.

The stock exchange said in a statement its chief executive and Poland's former deputy treasury minister, Pawel Tamborski, left the bourse with anti-graft officers on Wednesday and returned after delivering the data requested to prosecutors.

Tamborski was serving as deputy treasury minister last year when the government sold its 38 percent stake in Ciech to a company controlled by Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk. The Treasury Ministry supervises privatisations in Poland.

"(The) transaction was conducted in a public tender, in the most possible transparent way. I'm very happy that (prosecutors) proceedings are being conducted, so the issue may be clarified," Tamborski told Reuters.

In an emailed response, Ciech said the proceedings "do not relate to its current business operations".

Kulczyk Investments, which controls Ciech and the estate of Kulczyk, who died in July, said the price it offered in the tender was deemed fair by Ciech management and that a restructuring had helped raise Ciech's market value since then. (Reporting by Anna Koper, Marcin Goclowski, Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)