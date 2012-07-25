WARSAW, July 25 Poland sees no interest from investors in buying the state-controlled chemical group Ciech , deputy Treasury Minister Rafal Baniak said on Wednesday.

In May, Baniak said there were investors targeting Ciech. Sources told Reuters later that months that Czech investor Zdenek Bakala planned to launch a bid for the group before the summer. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)