WARSAW Nov 26 Poland confirmed on Tuesday it
might sell its 39 percent stake in local chemical company Ciech
through the Warsaw bourse.
"It is one of the options," Deputy Treasury Minister Rafal
Baniak told reporters when asked if the ministry, in charge of
state-controlled assets, could sell its Ciech holding on the
exchange.
In October, sources said Poland might put up for sale its
690 million zloty ($222 million) Ciech stake before the end of
this year to help fund state-owned investment vehicle PIR's
infrastructure investments.
($1 = 3.1063 Polish zlotys)
