WARSAW, June 3 Polish coal miner Bogdanka has asked the antimonopoly office to investigate state-owned rival Kompania Weglowa (KW) over what Bogdanka says are cut-price offers directed by KW at Bogdanka's clients.

Bogdanka said aid which KW receives from the government helps it sell coal at below its production costs and said KW had been offering discounted coal in an attempt to squeeze its market position.

"The actions by KW are directed at Bogdanka's clients, who are offered prices that are significantly lower that those for other KW customers," Bogdanka said. "These actions are aimed at excluding or reducing Bogdanka's operations on the market".

KW spokesman Tomasz Glogowski said: "We are selling coal at the market prices and there is no talk of dumping," but declined further comment.

The antimonopoly office was not immediately available for comment.

Bogdanka, which was privatised in 2009, until recently stood out among local state-owned mines with low production costs. But this year it has faced record low coal prices and was additionally hit by KW flooding the market with cheap coal.

KW, the European Union's biggest coal producer, is undergoing a restructuring which involves injecting several billion zlotys from the stage budget to keep it running. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by David Holmes)