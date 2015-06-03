WARSAW, June 3 Polish coal miner Bogdanka
has asked the antimonopoly office to investigate
state-owned rival Kompania Weglowa (KW) over what Bogdanka says
are cut-price offers directed by KW at Bogdanka's clients.
Bogdanka said aid which KW receives from the government
helps it sell coal at below its production costs and said KW had
been offering discounted coal in an attempt to squeeze its
market position.
"The actions by KW are directed at Bogdanka's clients, who
are offered prices that are significantly lower that those for
other KW customers," Bogdanka said. "These actions are aimed at
excluding or reducing Bogdanka's operations on the market".
KW spokesman Tomasz Glogowski said: "We are selling coal at
the market prices and there is no talk of dumping," but declined
further comment.
The antimonopoly office was not immediately available for
comment.
Bogdanka, which was privatised in 2009, until recently stood
out among local state-owned mines with low production costs. But
this year it has faced record low coal prices and was
additionally hit by KW flooding the market with cheap coal.
KW, the European Union's biggest coal producer, is
undergoing a restructuring which involves injecting several
billion zlotys from the stage budget to keep it running.
