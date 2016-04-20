* KW close to bankruptcy, hit by low coal prices and high
costs
* Government proposes debt-for-equity deal, says talks
ongoing
* Deal with banks seen as key to EU approval
By Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW, April 20 Poland's efforts to agree a
debt-for-equity swap with creditors to rescue troubled miner
Kompania Weglowa (KW) have run into opposition from private
lenders involved in the discussions, three sources said on
Wednesday.
The government secured agreement on Tuesday from trade
unions to additional cost-cutting measures as part of a plan
that also relies on cash support from state-owned utility
companies and had hoped a deal with its creditor banks would
help to navigate European Union rules on state
aid.
Record-low coal prices and high labour costs have taken KW
to the brink of bankruptcy, with its cash expected to run out
this month, underscoring the deepening financial problems of
Poland's coal sector.
KW's creditors include BZ WBK, the Polish business
of Spain's Banco Santander, and France's BGZ BNP
Paribas , as well as state-run lenders PKO BP
, BGK and Alior Bank.
"The (private) banks have not agreed to the conversion. From
what I know, the energy minister is now looking for another
solution," one banking source said.
A second banking source said that BZ WBK has blocked the
deal and that BGZ works hand in hand with Santander's Polish
business.
"Also, Alior wants the same conditions as private banks were
expecting to get," the second source added.
The private creditors declined to provide immediate comment.
Sources have said that those banks hold 150 million zlotys
($39.84 million) of KW's debt.
A government source said that talks are continuing and that
there is no problem with the banks. Another source close to the
state-run lenders said that a deal could still materialise in a
couple of weeks.
A spokeswoman for the energy ministry would only say that
talks are ongoing.
It was unclear what financial terms are being discussed, but
Poland's private banks are already at loggerheads with the
government over the recent introduction of a tax on their assets
and plans to enforce a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into
zloty loans.
The coal industry is a key challenge for Poland's ruling
conservatives, whose election promises to keep the sector afloat
and protect jobs needs to be squared with the economic reality
that support for loss-making mines is not viable in the long
term.
Coal produces almost 90 percent of Poland's electricity, but
the country has faced increasing international pressure to adopt
cleaner methods of power generation.
KW's bonds and loans run to about 1.75 billion zlotys but
the sector as a whole, which employs 100,000 people, booked a
net loss of almost 5 billion zlotys last year.
($1 = 3.7651 zlotys)
(Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Anna Koper;
Editing by Justyna Pawlak and David Goodman)