KATOWICE, Poland, April 15 Banks creditors of
Poland's troubled coal miner Kompania Weglowa may convert part
of its debt into equity, a deputy energy minister said.
State-owned Kompania Weglowa is on the brink of bankruptcy
as a result of record-low coal prices and high labour costs. A
government rescue plan assumes that new investors will inject
fresh capital.
Earlier this year three other state-run firms pledged to
provide KW with 1.5 billion zlotys.
But before they finally agree to do so, the government and
KW's management want trade unions to agree on cost cuts,
including wage reductions.
The plan is to move KW's assets to a new entity called PGG,
with a new shareholder structure, by May as KW could run out of
money by end of April.
"We see a possibility that the five banks, which are KW's
debtholders convert a part of the debt into a KW stake,"
Grzegorz Tobiszowski, the country's deputy energy minister told
reporters late on Thursday.
KW's debtholders are Poland's three Polish banks - PKO BP
, Alior Bank and BGK, as well as BZ WBK
, which is the Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander
and France's BGZ BNP Paribas .
The five banks hold KW debt totalling around 1 billion
zlotys ($262 million).
"We had initial talks with the managements of the foreign
banks and they initially said that this would be possible, "
Tobiszowski also said.
Before the talks started on Thursday energy minister
Krzysztof Tchorzewski said that the situation at KW is critical
as the company provides jobs not only to its 34,000 miners, but
also for those who work for KW's contractors.
"At the moment KW's liabilities in small and medium sized
firms amount to 3.5 billion zlotys and if we don not solve the
problem, they could all collapse," Tchorzewski said.
($1 = 3.8193 zlotys)
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; Editing by Alexander Smith)