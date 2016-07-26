KATOWICE, Poland, July 26 Poland has lined up a third investor for one of its troubled state-run coal mining groups, KHW, to limit the amount of money Weglokoks and Enea need to invest, the country's deputy energy minister said on Tuesday.

KHW has found itself in deeper trouble than thought since six Polish state-run firms agreed to stump up $620 million to save the European Union's largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) from bankruptcy two months ago.

KHW's problems have been overshadowed by the hunt for investors for KW, renamed PGG, which has knocked shares in the firms involved, PGE, PGNiG and Energa .

Some analysts feared that Enea would have to follow this model and be dragged deeper into the KHW restructuring, arguing that the industry needs more cost cuts rather than bailouts.

Initially, KHW's capital needs were estimated at 300 million zlotys ($76 million), but this has more than doubled.

"It turns out that 700 million zlotys is needed for restructuring. And on top of that Weglokoks has only 150 million zlotys at its disposal and not 300 million as it was presumed," Grzegorz Tobiszowski told reporters.

"This is why, apart from Enea and Weglokoks it is necessary to have one more entity, which could spend 200 million zlotys on the project," he said, adding this will be a state-run firm and would be named in a week or so.

Tobiszowski also reiterated state-run coking coal producer JSW could need a share issue to improve its financial situation.

