WARSAW, April 26 Six Polish state-controlled firms have agreed to put $620 million into a newly-established state coal mining group PGG, they said on Tuesday, as part of an effort to save the European Union's largest coal miner Kompania Weglowa from bankruptcy.

Kompania is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of record-low coal prices and high labour costs. Kompania's liabilities and debt, estimated at billions of zlotys meant the company could run out of money this month.

The mining sector is one of the key problems for the ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party. Unions strongly supported PiS in October's election and had expected the government to help the sector in return, banking sources said.

As part of the deal, state-controlled utilities Energa , PGE, and PGNiG will buy shares worth 500 million zlotys each in Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), a company that will take over the assets of Kompania Weglowa.

State fund FIPP will pump in another 300 million zlotys, while state-run fund TF Silesia and also state-controlled Weglokoks will convert their Kompania debt worth 617 million zlotys into PGG shares.

Despite government attempts, banks-creditors will not convert Kompania debt into shares.

Instead, lenders such as state-controlled PKO BP, BGK, Alior Bank and private BGZ BNP Paribas and BZ WBK will take part in re-financing Kompania's debt, by subscribing for new bonds worth 615.5 million zlotys.

Another 421.5 million zlotys of bonds will go to Weglokoks. ($1 = 3.8986 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski in KATOWICE; editing by David Evans)