WARSAW Oct 1 The state-controlled supervisory
board at Polish power group Tauron on Thursday replaced
all Tauron management after the group failed to buy a troubled
coal mine seen as vital for Poland's mining sector overhaul.
In a surprise move, Jerzy Kurella - former deputy head at
Poland's state-run gas group PGNiG - replaced Dariusz
Lubera, Tauron's CEO since 2008. The board also replaced two
deputy heads, while two others resigned.
Tauron's statement gave no reason for the change, while the
treasury, which is in charge of state assets, was not
immediately available for comment.
Since the start of the year, the treasury has struggled to
find solutions for the looming insolvency of its coal industry,
hit by falling coal prices, high employment and costs.
Facing a general election on Oct. 25, the government moved
to settle growing union unrest and aid state-run Kompania
Weglowa (KW), EU's largest coal miner and supplier of around
half of the coal burned in Polish power stations.
Poland hoped mainly state-controlled and mostly coal-fired
local energy companies would invest in the sector, looking for
ways to avoid EU public aid probes.
While utilities PGE, Energa and PGNiG are
to help restructure KW's remaining 11 coal mines, Tauron was to
buy Brzeszcze in southern Poland, one of KW's four loss-making
mines set aside for deeper overhaul.
Late on Wednesday, a state coal mine restructuring company
said that takeover talks with Tauron and its partners over the
Brzeszcze takeover were suspended as the two sides failed to
reach an initial agreement.
Tauron's takeover vehicle RSG said it was surprised, saying
its offer for the loss-making mine was "based on market
realities" and included a promise of "multi-million
investments."
The already indebted utility had initially wanted to buy
Brzeszcze only for a "token sum," which did not play well with
the treasury.
In the end, Tauron set up RSG, a special purpose vehicle,
with FTF Columbus - a company controlled by a Polish billionaire
Michal Solowow - to jointly negotiate the deal.
