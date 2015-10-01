(Releads with management changes)

WARSAW Oct 1 The state-controlled supervisory board at Polish power group Tauron on Thursday replaced all Tauron management after the group failed to buy a troubled coal mine seen as vital for Poland's mining sector overhaul.

In a surprise move, Jerzy Kurella - former deputy head at Poland's state-run gas group PGNiG - replaced Dariusz Lubera, Tauron's CEO since 2008. The board also replaced two deputy heads, while two others resigned.

Tauron's statement gave no reason for the change, while the treasury, which is in charge of state assets, was not immediately available for comment.

Since the start of the year, the treasury has struggled to find solutions for the looming insolvency of its coal industry, hit by falling coal prices, high employment and costs.

Facing a general election on Oct. 25, the government moved to settle growing union unrest and aid state-run Kompania Weglowa (KW), EU's largest coal miner and supplier of around half of the coal burned in Polish power stations.

Poland hoped mainly state-controlled and mostly coal-fired local energy companies would invest in the sector, looking for ways to avoid EU public aid probes.

While utilities PGE, Energa and PGNiG are to help restructure KW's remaining 11 coal mines, Tauron was to buy Brzeszcze in southern Poland, one of KW's four loss-making mines set aside for deeper overhaul.

Late on Wednesday, a state coal mine restructuring company said that takeover talks with Tauron and its partners over the Brzeszcze takeover were suspended as the two sides failed to reach an initial agreement.

Tauron's takeover vehicle RSG said it was surprised, saying its offer for the loss-making mine was "based on market realities" and included a promise of "multi-million investments."

The already indebted utility had initially wanted to buy Brzeszcze only for a "token sum," which did not play well with the treasury.

In the end, Tauron set up RSG, a special purpose vehicle, with FTF Columbus - a company controlled by a Polish billionaire Michal Solowow - to jointly negotiate the deal. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Tom Heneghan)