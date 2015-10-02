WARSAW Oct 2 The new board of Poland's Tauron said it plans to buy coal mines, bringing the state-controlled power group into line with government plans to help the ailing miners.

"In the present conditions on the commodities market, acquiring mining assets may be a good investment opportunity, which will allow Tauron to strengthen its position as a strong energy-fuel holding," Tauron said late on Thursday.

New chief executive Jerzy Kurella, part of a wholesale replacement of the company's board announced on Thursday, was quoted by the Puls Biznesu daily on Friday as saying the takeover of the Brzeszcze mine is important for Tauron and should be carried out "as soon as possible".

Kurella has held a number of senior posts at state-controlled firms.

Bartlomiej Kubicki, an analyst at Societe Generale, believes the overhaul at Tauron's helm was politically motivated and may threaten the interests of minority shareholders.

"The previous board of Tauron was one of the best board of utilities in Poland," said Kubicki. "It was fired because it did not want to 'invest' in mines."

"So far, one can see that the interests of minority shareholders are not respected," he said.

