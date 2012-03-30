WARSAW, March 30 Seven bidders have offered to
build Elektrownia Polnoc, a 12 billion to 15 billion zloty
($3.9-$4.8 billion) coal-fired power plant in the north of
Poland, the would-be plant said on its website on Friday.
Kulczyk Investments, a vehicle controlled by Polish investor
Jan Kulczyk, is seeking a general contractor for the project,
consisting of two 1,000 megawatt blocks to be completed by
2016-2017.
Poland's coal-dependent power sector is in need of heavy
investment in generation, because many plants are obsolete and
the demand for power in the European Union member is increasing.
The country also faces an uphill battle to align with the EU
target of curbing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20
percent by 2020.
The largest contract in Poland's power sector so far, worth
11.6 billion zlotys, involves the construction of new blocks in
Opole for utility PGE. However, a court in January
overruled a decision granting it environmental permit and halted
the investment.
Poland is also keen to build a nuclear power station. PGE
said in March a tender would be launched within two months.
($1 = 3.1188 Polish zlotys)
