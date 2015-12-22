* Opposition says government undermines democratic checks
* Rights group says amendment will paralyse constitutional
court
* Government says amendment will improve court organisation
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Dec 22 Poland's lower chamber of
parliament passed a constitutional court law amendment on
Tuesday that the supreme court and activists said would
undermine the separation of power and paralyse the
constitutional court.
The vote was a twist in a constitutional crisis that Poland
entered after lawmakers from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS)
party appointed five judges to the 15-member constitutional
court, also called the constitutional tribunal, in a move the
opposition said was illegal.
The appointments triggered public protests, contributed to
investor unease that brought the main stock index to its lowest
level in over six years and drew accusations from opposition and
rights activists that the ruling majority was undermining
democratic checks and balances.
The amendment approved by the PiS-controlled lower chamber
would require the 15-member constitutional court to pass most of
its rulings with two-thirds of votes with at least 13 judges
present.
It could force the president of the constitutional court,
Andrzej Rzeplinski, to include the five judges chosen by the
PiS-controlled parliament in the court's composition or leave
the court unable to pass rulings.
Rzeplinski told local media earlier in December the judges
chosen by PiS had been given offices at the court building, but
would not rule until the issue was "cleared up".
The main functions and prerogatives of the constitutional
tribunal are set in the constitution, which PiS lacks power to
change, but details of its organisation and the way it rules are
described in the law on constitutional tribunal.
According to the law before the amendment, the tribunal
passed most rulings with five judges present, while most
important cases required the presence of at least nine judges.
Verdicts have been passed with a simple majority.
The supreme court criticised the latest amendment in an
opinion sent to parliament last week, arguing that it was aimed
at "hampering or preventing the Tribunal from performing its
duties".
"The systemic position of the Tribunal is one of the few
guarantees preventing a dictate of the majority," the supreme
court said.
The supreme court said it was hard to imagine how any state
without an institution checking whether laws are consistent
would fulfil the standards of a modern democracy.
Anne Brasseur, president of the Parliamentary Assembly of
the Council of Europe (PACE), a human rights organisation,
called on Polish lawmakers "not to enact, precipitously,
legislation relating to the Constitutional Tribunal which may
seriously undermine the Rule of Law."
The amendment passed on Tuesday, once approved by the upper
chamber, also controlled by PiS, and the president, an ally of
PiS, would immediately enter into force, which could deprive the
constitutional court of a possibility to reject it.
PiS lawmakers said the amendment was needed to clear up the
situation after the constitutional court ruled earlier this
month that an amendment from June passed by the former
parliament partially violated the constitution.
The constitutional crisis has hit the approval ratings of
PiS. One recent poll showed PiS trailing the liberal Nowoczesna
party less than two months after the election.
"One has to clearly stress that paralysing the
Constitutional Tribunal will significantly increase the number
of individual complaints filed to the European Court of Human
Rights," the Warsaw-based Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights
said in a statement.
Opposition party leaders had called on supporters to join
demonstrations in defence of the tribunal. The protests brought
thousands to the streets of Warsaw and other cities. There were
also pro-government rallies.
