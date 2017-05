BRUSSELS May 24 The deputy head of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, will meet Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo on Tuesday to discuss government moves on the judiciary that have raised EU concerns about the rule of law.

First Vice President Timmermans tweeted that he was flying to Poland to meet Szydlo in the afternoon. A Commission spokeswoman said he would "continue constructive dialogue and look for solutions". (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)