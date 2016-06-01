BRUSSELS The European Union executive arm on Wednesday adopted a formal opinion critical of the rule of law in Poland, a source said, in a growing standoff between Brussels and the bloc's largest eastern member.
Brussels and Warsaw held a series of high-level talks in recent days aimed at soothing the dispute but the Commission's move steps up pressure on the euro sceptic, nationalist-minded government in Poland.
Commission's First Vice President Frans Timmermans, who leads Brussels' unprecedented probe into whether the Polish government's policies run against democratic governance rules, was due to hold a news conference on the matter at 1030 GMT.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)