European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS The European Union executive arm on Wednesday adopted a formal opinion critical of the rule of law in Poland, a source said, in a growing standoff between Brussels and the bloc's largest eastern member.

Brussels and Warsaw held a series of high-level talks in recent days aimed at soothing the dispute but the Commission's move steps up pressure on the euro sceptic, nationalist-minded government in Poland.

Commission's First Vice President Frans Timmermans, who leads Brussels' unprecedented probe into whether the Polish government's policies run against democratic governance rules, was due to hold a news conference on the matter at 1030 GMT.

