SZCZECHOCINY, Poland, March 4 Fourteen
people were killed and at least 54 injured when two trains
collided head-on in one of Poland's worst train crashes in
several years.
Interior Minister Jacek Cichocki, who rushed to the crash
site in Chalupki in southern Poland along with Prime Minister
Donald Tusk, said that 14 were killed in the crash late on
Saturday evening.
Hundreds of firefighters rushed to the scene, where
television footage showed some of them clambering into the
mangled wreckage of a green-and-cream coloured carriage which
had jack-knifed upwards from the force of the crash.
"The rescue is difficult and complicated," firefighter
Jaroslaw Wojtasik told Polish television.
"The damage to the wagons is huge. We have contact with
victims. We are approaching very cautiously."
"I felt the blow," said an unnamed survivor. "I hit the
person before me. The lights went out. Everything flew. We flew
over the compartment like bags. We could hear screams. We
prayed."
With some passengers still trapped inside the wreckage, the
injured were carried away on stretchers while others huddled
under blankets.
The cause of the collision, which Transport Minister
Slawomir Nowak described as "one of the worst railway accidents
of the last few years", was not immediately clear.
One of the trains had been going from Warsaw from to the
town of Krakow and the other from the Polish capital to the
town of Przemysl.
