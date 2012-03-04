By Janusz and Chmielewski
SZCZECHOCINY, Poland, March 4 At least 14
people were killed when two passenger trains collided head-on in
southern Poland late on Saturday in one of the country's worst
train crashes in more than 20 years.
The two trains carrying an estimated 350 passengers were
heading in opposite directions on the same track when they
crashed at high speed in a rural area near the town of
Szczechociny. At least 54 people were injured.
One of the green-and-cream coloured carriages of an
intercity train traveling to Warsaw had jack-knifed upwards from
the force of the crash. Other cars had derailed and were lying
on their sides.
"This certainly is the most tragic train catastrophe in our
history in many, many years," said Prime Minister Donald Tusk,
who arrived at the site of the crash with several other
government officials early on Sunday.
"At the moment we cannot with full responsibility give the
final number of fatalities. We should expect at least 14, but we
fear this number could rise to 15," he added.
Tusk said it was too early to speculate about the cause of
the collision, but added that human error could not be excluded.
The fate of the two drivers was not immediately known as the
authorities were still identifying the dead bodies
More than 350 firefighters rushed to the scene, but had to
carry their equipment by hand because the trains collided in the
middle of a field crossed only by the train tracks.
With the aid of a sniffer dog, rescue workers continued to
search for other victims in the mass of mangled steel, where
Tusk said they found at least one additional body, most likely
dead.
"I felt the blow," an unnamed survivor told public
television. "I hit the person before me. The lights went out.
Everything flew. We flew over the compartment like bags. We
could hear screams. We prayed."
The injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Among the
passangers were several Ukrainians along with French and Spanish
citizens, but none of them were hospitalised.
One of the trains had been going from Warsaw from to the
town of Krakow and the other from the Polish capital to the
town of Przemysl.
(Additional reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Chris
Borowski, editing by Myra MacDonald)