* Doubts surface over identification of plane crash victims
* Relatives/lawyers say weighing requesting more exhumations
By Chris Borowski
WARSAW, Sept 26 Relatives of the victims of a
plane crash that killed Poland's president and 95 others in 2010
are facing the possibility that they buried strangers instead of
their loved ones due to mistakes identifying remains.
Polish prosecutors said on Tuesday that the remains of Anna
Walentynowicz, one of the people killed in the crash near the
Russian city of Smolensk, were mixed up with those of another
victim.
That revelation has raised questions about how many of the
other bodies were wrongly identified after the crash - an event
which traumatised the nation and still complicates relations
with Poland's neighbour Russia.
Prosecutors have so far ordered that the remains of four
victims should be exhumed to check if they are indeed the people
their relatives thought they buried.
"I don't want to say that there will be a wave of
exhumations just yet, but it won't end with just four," said
Rafal Rogalski, a lawyer representing the relatives of several
victims, including former President Lech Kaczynski.
"What has happened only underlines the approach of the
Russian authorities and how reliable their documentation is. For
now I can say that I am only certain (about the identity) of 10
or 11 bodies," he told Reuters.
Lawyers and relatives said on Wednesday they were
considering requesting that many more bodies be unearthed.
The crash has particular poignancy for Poles because it
evokes memories of the Katyn massacre, when Soviet secret police
murdered an estimated 22,000 Poles in a forest during World War
Two. The crash victims were travelling to Smolensk to take part
in ceremonies to mark Katyn's fiftieth anniversary.
"ETERNAL INFAMY"
The remains of the Smolensk victims were examined by Russian
investigators in the presence of Polish officials in Moscow
before being flown back to Warsaw in metal coffins. They were
then handed over to relatives for burial.
Opposition leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, twin brother of the
late president who died in the crash with other civilian and
military officials, accused the government of Polish Prime
Minister Donald Tusk of failing to make sure Russian officials
dealt properly with the remains.
"The people responsible for what happened with the
exhumation should leave Polish politics and leave in eternal
infamy," said Kaczynski, who has been accused of seeking to
score political points from the disaster.
The Justice Minister was scheduled to discuss the
exhumations at a parliamentary session on Thursday.
"The original sin was when Poland decided not to work with
Russian investigators hand-in-hand immediately after the crash,"
said Stefan Hambura, an attorney for the family of
Walentynowicz. A former Solidarity activist, her case sparked
the review of how the remains were identified.
Russian investigators have blamed the crew of the Polish
government Tu-154 for the crash, while a Polish report pointed
the finger at Russian ground controllers for allowing the jet to
land in heavy fog at a small airport near Smolensk.
Hambura told Reuters he had already asked military
prosecutors to test the remains of Stefan Malak, a Smolensk
victim, at the request of his brother.
Magdalena Merta, a widow of another victim, said she
regretted not checking whether it really was the body of her
husband that had lain in the coffin she kept in her home before
the funeral.
"This was a chance to establish his identity," she told
Polish television.
"I regret that I did not stand up to my family in this
matter, but they feared that opening it would have been the last
thing I did in my life."
(Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)