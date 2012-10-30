WARSAW Oct 30 Polish investigators found traces
of explosives on the wreckage of the government jet that crashed
in Russia two years ago, killing Poland's president and 95
others, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Tuesday.
Without citing sources, the newspaper said prosecutors and
explosive experts who examined the remains of the plane in
Russia found signs of TNT and nitroglycerin on the wings and in
the cabin, including on 30 seats.
Traces of explosives were also found in the area where the
Tu-154 crashed during its approach to a small airport near the
Russian city of Smolensk on April 10, 2010, the daily reported.
Poland's military prosecutor's office plans to respond to
the report later on Tuesday, its spokesman said.
Russian investigators had blamed the Polish crew for trying
to land in heavy fog, while their Polish counterparts also said
the airport controllers should not have allowed the plane to
attempt an approach.
Some rightist groups in Poland, including main opposition
party Law and Justice, had rejected the findings and suggested
the crash could have been an assassination of President Lech
Kaczynski and political and military leaders who flew with him.
In their official reports, investigators said they found no
proof of the involvement of third parties.
The investigators have not ruled out the possibility that
the traces of explosives come from unexploded bombs dating back
to World War Two that could have remained in the area where the
aircraft came down, the newspaper said.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)