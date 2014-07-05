(Corrects headline to show 11 people, not 11 parachutists
killed)
WARSAW, July 5 Eleven people were feared dead on
Saturday after a plane taking them on a parachute jump crashed
in southern Poland shortly after take off, the Polish Medical
Air Rescue said.
One person on the plane survived the crash and was taken to
hospital in the city of Czestochowa, 207 kilometres (129 miles)
south west of Warsaw.
"From what we know 11 people were killed," said Justyna
Sochacka, spokeswoman for the Air Rescue said.
"There were 12 people onboard the plane."
TVN24 television showed footage of the burnt out wreckage of
the plane, which had taken off from an airfield just outside
Czestochowa.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sophie Hares)