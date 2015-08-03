WARSAW Aug 3 Demand for credit rose in the
second quarter, as the pace of Poland's economic growth remained
high, a central bank study of the country's lenders showed on
Monday.
"In the second quarter of 2015, banks experienced a slight
increase in demand for loans - more from large enterprises than
small and medium enterprises," the National Bank of Poland said.
"Demand for long-term loans was supported by increased
demand for financing investment for the seventh consecutive
quarter, but to a lesser extent than in previous periods," it
also said.
The central bank said the main reason for credit growth was
the demand for durable goods financing, as Polish companies
planned to invest in their further development. Lenders expect
the demand will continue to rise in coming months, it added.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alison Williams)