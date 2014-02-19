KIEV Feb 19 Ukraine's opposition leader Vitali
Klitschko said on Wednesday that he has quit talks with
President Viktor Yanukovich without reaching any agreement on
how to end the violence in Kiev, local media said.
"Unfortunately, I bring nothing good from the talks,"
Ukrainska Pravda website quoted Klitschko as saying.
He said that he left the talks after the president demanded
that the central square in Kiev occupied by anti-government
protesters be unconditionally cleared.
It was not clear from the report whether talks between the
president and the two remaining opposition leaders were
continuing.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig)