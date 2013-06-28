WARSAW, June 28 Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat has repaid 100 million zlotys ($30 million) of loans to cut debt costs, the company said on Friday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, took on a 1.4 billion zloty loan to partly finance its purchase of broadcaster Telewizja Polsat in 2011 from their joint owner.

The costs of servicing that debt have been a drag on the company's results since and it persuaded investors not to take a dividend for 2012 to allow it to pay off more of the backlog.

Cyfrowy did not reveal its current debt load, but said that at the end of the first quarter it stood at 823 million zlotys, or 1.93 times its core profit EBITDA.

"A stable cut in our indebtedness to a level below 2.0 times EBITDA is our priority," Cyfrowy Chief Executive Dominik Libicki was quoted as saying in the group's press statement. ($1 = 3.3331 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Patrick Graham)