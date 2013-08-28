WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Wednesday it was planning early loan repayments this year, its chief executives said on Wednesday.

The company's chief executive officer added that he also expected the advertising market to improve in the second half of the year.

"The second half (of the year) will be better in terms of the TV advertisement market in Poland. Due to this fact, we plan a 'tv programme offensive'," Dominik Libicki told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)