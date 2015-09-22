WARSAW, Sept 22 Polish media firm Cyfrowy Polsat expects to cut debt interest costs by about 380 million zlotys ($101 million) a year thanks to Poland's biggest debt refinancing in zlotys, the company said on Tuesday.

Cyfrowy, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said on Monday it had signed 12.5 billion zlotys worth of five-year loan agreements with a consortium of banks to refinance all its existing debt.

"Very attractive conditions of the loan deals ... will surely translate not only into significant lowering of our debt servicing costs, but also on further regular cuts to our indebtedness," Cyfrowy Chief Financial Officer Tomasz Szelag told a news conference.

The deal converts all Cyfrowy's debt into zlotys and will have a positive impact of 472 million zlotys on third-quarter gross profit at the country's biggest media group.

Cyfrowy booked net profit of 475 million zlotys in the first half of 2015 and ended the period with a net debt to core profit (EBITDA) ratio of three. It expects this to fall to 2.5 by the end of 2016.

It also expects the deal to bring down the average interest rate on its debt by about three percentage points to 3.6 percent.

The company, which controls a third of Poland's pay TV market and a quarter of TV advertising, took on most of its debt via the purchase of telecom operator Polkomtel, a deal that gave Cyfrowy 28 percent of Poland's mobile market.

Under the transaction, finalised last year, Cyfrowy took on 10.2 billion zlotys of Polkomtel debt left from Solorz-Zak's 15 billion zloty takeover of the mobile operator, a deal that was Poland's largest leveraged buyout.

Cyfrowy booked revenue of 4.8 billion zlotys and earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.87 billion in the first half. It has cut its debt by 4 billion zlotys since it bought Polkomtel. ($1 = 3.7549 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by David Clarke)