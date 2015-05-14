S.Korea's Netmarble Games debuts above IPO price
SEOUL, May 12 Shares in Netmarble Games Corp , South Korea's largest mobile games maker, debuted on the stock exchange on Friday above their initial public offering (IPO) price.
WARSAW May 14 Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, booked a larger-than-expected 74-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit thanks to its last-year takeover of the country's No.3 mobile operator, Polkomtel, it said on Thursday.
The group, controlled by Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 171 million zlotys ($47.5 million) on sales of 2.33 billion zlotys, more than tripled. Analysts expected revenue to stand at 2.37 billion. ($1 = 3.5971 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
(Adds details on mutual fund and ETF flows, analyst and investor quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing the second-largest amount on record into those products and the most in two years, Lipper data showed on Thursday. European stock funds in the United States collected $1.7 billion in the week ended Wednesday, the data showed, following the victory on Sunday of European ce