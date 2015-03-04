WARSAW, March 4 Poland's largest media group,
Cyfrowy Polsat, reported a 92 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit, weighed down by debt costs, although
it beat market forecasts for a slight net loss with help from
higher-than-expected revenue.
The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, said on Wednesday that its net profit was 14 million
zlotys ($3.8 million), while analysts polled by Reuters on
average expected it would be 3 million zlotys in the red.
A year earlier its net profit was 173 million zlotys, but
that was before the takeover of local mobile operator Polkomtel
, which raised its debt levels.
With the inclusion of Polkomtel, Cyfrowy's EBITDA, or
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation,
rose three times year-on-year to 837.3 million zlotys in the
fourth quarter, but missed market expectations of 857 million.
($1 = 3.7315 zlotys)
