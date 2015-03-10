WARSAW, March 10 Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat's mobile arm Polkomtel has stopped active bidding in a local auction for fast mobile broadband frequencies, it said on Tuesday.

Last month, Polish telecoms regulator UKE launched an auction for five blocks in the 800 MHz frequency and 14 blocks in the 2600 MHz frequency, which are key for building the so-called Long Term Evolution (LTE) network of fast broadband.

The auction, set to bring at least 1.6 billion zlotys ($412.45 million) into state coffers, will set the future shape of the mobile Internet market.

"Polkomtel thinks that the best solution for the market and clients is cooperation between operators and it hopes that the auction will eventually lead to creating one or two equivalent LTE networks," Polkomtel said in a statement.

The other bidders are the Polish units of France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom (DT), Poland's No.4 mobile player P4, telecom infrastructure operator Emitel, and market newcomer NetNet.

"Every auction participant can make such a business decision," UKE spokesman, Dawid Piekarz, told Reuters. "It does not interfere with the further continuation of the auction."

Each bidder can buy no more than two 800 MHz blocks and up to four 2600 MHz bands.

Both frequencies can be used for building a fast mobile broadband network. But the 800 MHz bands offer better radio signal, which means that it works better indoors and needs less infrastructure spending. ($1 = 3.8793 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Susan Thomas)