PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported a worse-than-expected 19-percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by a slowing local advertising market and higher debt costs, it said on Wednesday.
The group, controlled by Polish business mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 81 million zlotys ($25.5 million) compared to 86 million seen in a Reuters poll.
Sales for the period rose 3 percent to 736 million zlotys, slightly beating average market estimates of 732 million. ($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
April 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016