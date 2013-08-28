WARSAW Aug 28 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported a worse-than-expected 19-percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hit by a slowing local advertising market and higher debt costs, it said on Wednesday.

The group, controlled by Polish business mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 81 million zlotys ($25.5 million) compared to 86 million seen in a Reuters poll.

Sales for the period rose 3 percent to 736 million zlotys, slightly beating average market estimates of 732 million. ($1 = 3.1716 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)