* Says Q3 net up 3 pct vs 8 pct drop seen in analyst poll
* Revenue grew by better-than-expected 5 pct
* Number of pay-TV users fell 0.9 pct y/y to 3.53 million
WARSAW, Nov 14 Poland's largest media group
Cyfrowy Polsat SA posted an unexpected 3 percent rise
in its third-quarter net profit, helped by improved advertising
sales, it said on Thursday.
Net profit was 176.5 million zlotys ($56 million). Analysts
polled by Reuters had expected the group to post an 8 percent
year-on-year decline to 158 million due to an advertising market
slump and growing programming costs
But higher advertising sales helped Cyfrowy, controlled by
media tycoon Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, book a better-than-expected 5
percent rise in revenue to 677.3 million zlotys.
An economic slowdown in Poland pushed advertisers to cut
spending in recent years but tentative signs of an upturn have
lifted the industry's spirits.
Last week, Cyfrowy's rival broadcaster TVN hailed
the end of the TV advertising slump and said it was expecting
the market to pick up in 2014 after years of malaise.
Cyfrowy specialises in TV broadcasting and pay-TV, competing
for advertisers' attention with Polish public broadcaster TVP
and TVN, and for pay-TV users TVN and Vivendi's joint
unit nc+.
Just before the industry's harvest fourth quarter, the
group, which controls more than half of Poland's pay-TV market,
showed a 0.9 percent decline in the number of subscribers to
almost 3.53 million.
Foreign exchange gains on its euro-denominated debt also
boosted Cyfrowy's bottom line. The group has struggled with the
debt it took on two years ago to buy broadcaster Polsat. It has
grown costlier as the zloty weakened, with Cyfrowy gradually
paring back the debt.
($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gareth Jones)