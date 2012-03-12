WARSAW, March 12 Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat beat expectations and doubled to 76 million zlotys ($24.4 mln) on consolidating broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of acquiring new clients, it said on Monday.

Analysts expected the group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform with 3.55 million subscribers, to book a bottom line 50 percent higher year-on-year at 57 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)