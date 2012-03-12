Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
WARSAW, March 12 Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat beat expectations and doubled to 76 million zlotys ($24.4 mln) on consolidating broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of acquiring new clients, it said on Monday.
Analysts expected the group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform with 3.55 million subscribers, to book a bottom line 50 percent higher year-on-year at 57 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.